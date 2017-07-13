Knoxville Symphony Orchestra to perform Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone

KNOXVILLE - Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone will be performed by the Knoxville Symphony Orchestra in October.

The show is set for Saturday, Oct. 7, at 7:30 p.m. at the Knoxville Civic Auditorium.

The concert will feature the Knoxville Symphony Orchestra performing live, to picture, every note from Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.

The show will be displayed on a high-definition, 40-foot, screen while the orchestra perform's John Williams' unforgettable score live.

Tickets go on sale Friday, July 21, 2017 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased on Ticketmaster.com, in person at the Knoxville Civic Auditorium Box Office, and by calling (865) 215-8999 or (800) 745-3000.

The Harry Potter Film Concert that kicked off in June 2016 is another magical experience from J.K. Rowling’s Wizarding World and is scheduled to include hundreds of performances across more than 35 countries around the world through 2018.

For more information on the Harry Potter Film Concert Series, please visit www.harrypotterinconcert.com.

