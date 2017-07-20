Knoxville to get a VA hospital as more vets move to East Tennessee

Department of Veteran Affairs (Photo: Custom)

KNOXVILLE - A Veterans Affairs hospital will come to Knoxville, according to Congressman Jimmy Duncan.

Rep. Duncan said Dr. Todd Burnett, a top VA official, told him the VA Hospital will come to Knoxville and it's no longer a matter of if but when.

Duncan said he has been in regular contact with VA officials since July 2015, when he first set a meeting with the VA and Tennova to push for VA hospital in Knoxville.

"That was very encouraging to me, that they said it was not a question of 'if' anymore, but a question of 'when," Duncan said.

Authorities are still in the process of determining which services to put there. Duncan said the veteran population is increasingly substantially in East Tennessee because people all over the country are moving from high-tax states to places like East Tennessee.

"Up until now, people have had to go, for a lot of things, they've had to go to Nashville or Johnson City," Congressman Duncan said.

