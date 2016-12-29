Knoxville to see further development in 2017

Suttree Landing Park (Photo: Courtesy City of Knoxville)

KNOXVILLE - Knoxville can look forward to further development and ongoing projects in the new year.

Three specific projects are set to hit major milestones in 2017.

The Cumberland Avenue reconstruction process, which began in April 2015, is scheduled to be complete sometime in late 2017. The city is investing $17 million in the project, which intends to fix long-term chronic problems in the area.

Construction on the north side of Cumberland Avenue is already complete. Further progress is expected on the south side in the next year.

Another project, the South Waterfront, will see more than 1,300 people begin to move in during the 2017 year. In 2016 the city opened Suttree Landing Park and Waterfront Drive on the waterfront. That project cost $6.6 million. It's one of several going in between the Henley and Gay Street Bridges, which include apartments and a public riverwalk.

Next spring, work will begin on Knoxville's Magnolia Avenue streetscapes project.

The city will invest about $8 million to add streetscape amenities to several blocks of Magnolia Avenue between Jessamine Street and North Bertrand Street. Those amenities include a gateway art piece, medians and bus pull offs.

Other projects seeing development in 2017 include the Pryor Brown Garage, Marble Alley Lofts, Regas Square, the State Supreme Court building, the Farragut Hotel and the Tombras Group building.

