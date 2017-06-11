Knoxville vigil to remember Pulse victims set for Monday

Knoxville area churches host a prayer vigil for those affected by the Orlando nightclub massacre. 2016

KNOXVILLE - Monday will mark one year since 49 people were killed at the Pulse night club in Orlando.

On June 12, 2016, authorities say 29-year-old Omar Mateen opened fire in predominantly LGBTQ gay night club. 49 people were killed and 58 others were wounded.

RELATED: Orlando Police release new body-cam footage of Pulse night club shooting

A number of Knoxville area organizations will lead a vigil to remember the victims of the shooting on Monday at 7:00 p.m. in Krutch Park.

RELATED: Knoxville churches pray for Orlando at vigil

The program will begin at 7 with gathering of music and distribution of candles and pins. Speeches, live music and a candlelit reading of the names will happen between 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

© 2017 WBIR.COM