Knoxville woman hasn't been seen since May 24

Heather Duncan (Photo: Custom)

KNOX COUNTY - The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing Knoxville woman.

Heather Duncan, 23, last spoke with her family on May 24, when she told her father she would be leaving with friends to go to West Knox County. The family believes that she was last seen at a KOA Campground in Strasburg, Colorado on May 24th.

Duncan is a white female with a thin build, 5’8”, and 104 pounds with dark brown, shoulder-length, naturally wavy hair. She has piercings in her ears, nose, and navel. Duncan also has several tattoos, including a rose/clock quarter sleeve on her right arm, “Enlightenment” on her left inner arm, an owl on her left wrist, a stick figure girl on her outer left arm, a large flower on her torso, and a dream catcher on her back left shoulder.

She wears dark-rimmed glasses and drives a red 2014 Nissan Versa Sedan with TN license plate N8832F.



Anyone with information is asked to contact the Knox County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit at (865) 215-2243.





