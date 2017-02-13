Knoxville WWII hero could be awarded Congressional Medal of Honor

Master Sergeant Rodrick “Roddie” Edmonds

WASHINGTON, DC - A World War II hero from Knoxville could soon be awarded the Congressional Gold Medal, one of the highest civilian awards in the United States.

Master Sergeant Rodrick “Roddie” Edmonds was the highest ranking officer at a prisoner-of-war camp in Germany in 1944.

When a Nazi officer ordered him to identify and separate the Jewish-American soldiers from the rest, Edmonds had all 1,275 American prisoners stand together.

When a German officer shouted, “They cannot all be Jews!”, Edmonds replied, “We are all Jews here.”

The German officer eventually gave up, and Edmonds actions likely saved the lives of approximately 200 Jewish-American troops that day.

“The courage and foresight Master Sergeant Edmonds showed that day to save the lives of approximately 200 Jewish-American soldiers is truly remarkable. Even when faced with death himself, Master Sergeant Edmonds and the men under his command stood united to protect their fellow soldiers," said Senator Bob Corker. "His moral fortitude and humility serve as an example for us all, and I am pleased to join my colleagues to honor his life in this way.”

Edmonds heroics went unrecognized before his death in 1985, and were discovered by his son, who shared his father's story.

in 2016, Edmonds was designated "Righteous Among the Nations," the highest honor Israel confers on non-Jews who have risked their lives to save Jews during the Holocaust. Its most famous recipient is Oskar Schindler, depicted in Steven Spielberg's "Schindler's List."

Now Corker and fellow Tennessee Senator Lamar Alexander, along with Virginia Senator Tim Kaine, introduced a bill to award the Congressional Gold Medal to Edmonds.

Senator Alexander said, “Master Sgt. Edmonds’ bold statement, ‘We are all Jews here,’ saved hundreds of Jewish-American soldiers who were captured after the Battle of the Bulge. It is one of the most inspiring stories I know. The heroism of this 20-year-old East Tennessee soldier is an example for every one of us.”



If passed, the medal would be awarded posthumously to Edmonds next of kin.

