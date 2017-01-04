Knoxville's 1st Walmart Neighborhood Market opening soon

Knoxville's first Walmart Neighborhood Market is located at Western Avenue and McKamey Road (Photo: WBIR)

KNOXVILLE - The first Walmart Neighborhood Market in Knoxville is expected to open later this month.

The store is located at the corner of McKamey Road and Western Avenue in Northwest Knoxville.

These are smaller versions of Walmart stores focusing on fresh produce and groceries, though select household items are also available. It will also have a deli, bakery, gas station, and drive-through pharmacy.

" We're sort of designed for convienience so people can come in and get your basic everyday items and things that you need each day or things you might use around the house each day...a quick in and a quick out," said store manager Bryan Sears.

Walmart has more than 650 Neighborhood Market stores across the country, and there are locations in Sevierville and Morristown.

The new Knoxville store will be approximately 46,000 square feet, about one-fourth the size of an average Walmart Supercenter. It's expected to bring 95 new jobs to the area.





