Knoxville's Beck Cultural Exchange Center celebrates Black history year round

Center President Renee Kesler shares photos of black life in Knoxville from the past.

Around the corner from Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue and Alex Haley's statue, is a building preserving Knoxville's place in the history of blacks in America.



From Knoxville's black high school, to the Middle Passage and the Civil Rights movement.

The Beck Cultural Exchange Center is the place where papers and prints of Knoxville's past are kept alive.

“I leave a lot of the slave chains and things like this out so that they can touch them and see what it was actually like to be in bondage,” explained center President Renee Kesler.



The center’s archive features newspapers and yearbooks from Knoxville College and black-owned newspapers.

Kesler runs the Beck Cultural Exchange Center and says the history kept there includes things you won't find on Google.



"The people that are featured here, you're going to put their name in the computer and it's not going to be there. And absent of the archives here, you’d never know about them,” she said.



Here learning that history are Vine Middle School students.



“It brings a whole lot of memories, good and bad memories. But mostly the good memories, that's what counts,” said student Olivier Mupenzi.



“We celebrate Black History Month for the people that did something special,” said Esloni Hakizimana.



And not too far from Knoxville's Old City that celebration will continue, for generations to come.



"I want to inspire the next generation to be great, but I want them to do so understanding life has not always been what it is today and we can learn something from yesterday,” said Kesler.

The Beck Cultural Exchange Center is hosting a black history event with East Tennessee PBS on Feb. 22. You can learn about that event here.

The University of Tennessee is hosting several events this month to celebrate African American achievement. You can learn about those here.

