Knoxville's Chris Blue in 'The Voice' Battle Rounds Tuesday night

THE VOICE -- "Blind Auditions" -- Pictured: Chris Blue -- (Photo by: Tyler Golden/NBC) (Photo: NBC, 2016 NBCUniversal Media, LLC)

KNOXVILLE - Knoxville's Chris Blue will once again take center stage Tuesday night on NBC's The Voice, but this time, in the Battle Rounds.

Blue was the final singer selected for the singing reality competition, filling coach Alicia Keys' final spot on her team.

The local worship leader and entertainer appeared on WBIR's Live at Five at 4 ahead of his Voice appearance, and actually got to see Alicia Key's exuberant reaction to his audition for the first time.

"On stage, I didn't know that happened," he said. "It's very refreshing."

Blue is thrilled to be part of Team Alicia, using adjectives like sweet, humble, loving, and down-to-earth to describe her, and saying she had the sweetest spirit.

She is the latest addition to a huge support system for the singer, who has been performing with his family for years. The 27-year-old is the youngest of seven children, and grew up wanting to sing with his brothers and sisters.

His brother Michael flew in Tuesday to watch Tuesday's show with Blue and other family members. He appeared on Live at Five at 4 with Chris, where we learned about his amazing athletic ability!

Michael Blue tours with a Christian-based ministry called the Court Kings, a professional street ball group.

"I'm excited about that and what God is doing for my brother," he said.

Another brother, P.J., also appeared on the show, who said, "It's so excited to see baby brother get to this place. It's like a dream come true.

© 2017 WBIR.COM