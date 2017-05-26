Crowne Plaza in downtown Knoxville (Photo: Custom)

KNOXVILLE - For the first time in at least two decades, a Knoxville hotel will be closed for business.

The Crowne Plaza Knoxville will be closed for 17 hours from Sunday afternoon into Monday morning on Memorial Day weekend to accommodate KUB electrical work.

KUB is installing new electrical equipment on West Vine Ave. behind the hotel, and that requires the power to be shut off.

“I’ve been here 24 years, and this is the first time we will not be in operation,” general manager Ken Knight said. “It will be eerie to be in the hotel with no guests here. I thought it might seem like the Overlook Hotel in “The Shining,” but we don’t have Jack Nicholson or malevolent spirits on the property.”

Knight said minor repairs, such as replacing a cracked floor tile, will take place during the hotel’s hiatus.

“When you run a place that never closes, shutting down for any length of time is a shock to the system,” Knight said. “I don’t imagine it’ll happen again for the next 24 years.”

The Crowne Plaza Knoxville, located at 400 West Summitt Hill Drive, has 197 guest rooms, a restaurant and lounge.

