Knoxville's Jewish and Muslim communities collaborate to feed the hungry

KNOXVILLE - The local Jewish community spent Sunday celebrating Mitzvah Day. It’s a day set aside to give back to the community as part of the religion's most important traditions.

They began their celebration Sunday morning at Arnstein Jewish Community Center in West Knoxville. Children put on a musical and theatrical performance for their parents. Then, the students split up by age to tackle different community service projects.

Jewish teenagers spent the day partnering with their peers in the Muslim community. They gathered at the Muslim Community of Knoxville Mosque to make sandwiches to bring to the homeless.

Students gathered dozens of sack lunches and brought them to people staying under a bridge on North Broadway Street.

"It almost makes it more special because I get to see who it helps. There's a smile on their faces when I give them the food," Sidney Kay, a 13-year-old volunteer said.

The event is not only feeding the hungry -- it's bringing together two communities that have been divided.

"With my parents' generation, there's a lot of tension between the Jewish community and the Muslim community,” Abdalla Husain, coordinator with the Muslim Community of Knoxville said. “So, it's a big deal to get people together who might have issues that they don't even know the reason for them."

Husain helped start Hungry Hearts, a Muslim group that meets monthly to deliver sandwiches to the homeless.

"Given our status as Muslims in America, people tend to judge us by our actions,” Hussain said, I think that this is kind of the best thing we can do.”

Hungry Hearts is continually looking for other volunteer groups to partner with. For more information, contact the Muslim Community of Knoxville.

