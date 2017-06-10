Knoxville's Largest Kids' Party celebrates its sixth year

KNOXVILLE - Hundreds of families visited World's Fair Park for the sixth year of Knoxville's Largest Kids' Party Saturday afternoon.

Activities were available for children of all ages, including Legos, superheroes, bubbles, you name it.

"It's just so great to bring everybody together, and just see all the great things our city has to offer," event coordinator Sally Green said. "I think it's so important for the community to come out and do things like this."

The event also included activities for kids from Zoo Knoxville, The Muse, Regal Cinemas and many others.

Krispy Kreme gave out free doughnuts for those who came out.

Organizers were happy to see such a large turnout, and the weather remained clear and sunny.

"I had no idea it would grow to this, but I'm so glad it has," Green said.

