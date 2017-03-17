WBIR
Knoxville's last 2 RadioShacks are closing

WBIR 10:45 PM. EDT March 17, 2017

The last two RadioShack stores in Knoxville are closing. 

According to the company's website, the stores at 2039 Broadway St. and 116 Green Rd. are having inventory clearance sales, and will be closing soon. The website does not list a specific closing date. 

The RadioShacks in Maryville and Oak Ridge will remain open.

RadioShack filed for its second bankruptcy in two years last week, and said it would immediately close 187 of its 1,500 stores. 

The company is now closing 552 stores - one-third of its total locations - according to Business Insider

RadioShack.com is also promoting clearance sale deals online.

The company's bankruptcy announcement said it is "evaluating options" on all its remaining stores. 

© 2017 WBIR.COM


