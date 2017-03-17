Knoxville's last 2 RadioShacks are closing

The last two RadioShack stores in Knoxville are closing.
According to the company's website, the stores at 2039 Broadway St. and 116 Green Rd. are having inventory clearance sales, and will be closing soon. The website does not list a specific closing date.
The RadioShacks in Maryville and Oak Ridge will remain open.
RadioShack filed for its second bankruptcy in two years last week, and said it would immediately close 187 of its 1,500 stores.
The company is now closing 552 stores - one-third of its total locations - according to Business Insider.
RadioShack.com is also promoting clearance sale deals online.
The company's bankruptcy announcement said it is "evaluating options" on all its remaining stores.
© 2017 WBIR.COM
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs