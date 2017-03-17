Knoxville's last 2 RadioShacks are closing

NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 9: A view of a RadioShack storefront in the Chelsea neighborhood, March 9, 2017 in New York City. RadioShack has filed for bankruptcy for the second time in two years and will close about 200 of its remaining 1,500 stores. (Photo: Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

The last two RadioShack stores in Knoxville are closing.

According to the company's website, the stores at 2039 Broadway St. and 116 Green Rd. are having inventory clearance sales, and will be closing soon. The website does not list a specific closing date.

The RadioShacks in Maryville and Oak Ridge will remain open.

RadioShack filed for its second bankruptcy in two years last week, and said it would immediately close 187 of its 1,500 stores.

The company is now closing 552 stores - one-third of its total locations - according to Business Insider.

RadioShack.com is also promoting clearance sale deals online.

The company's bankruptcy announcement said it is "evaluating options" on all its remaining stores.

© 2017 WBIR.COM