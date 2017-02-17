Knoxville's Music History mural will be restored

Musician's Mural in Knoxville's Old City. Photo by: Gary Heatherly. (Photo: Custom)

KNOXVILLE - A piece of Knoxville's are and musical history will be restored.

Last April, the Knoxville Music History mural in the Old City, which featured big names in music like Dolly Parton and Howard "Louie Bluie" Armstrong, was painted over.

The mural was painted on the Jackson Avenue building almost two decades ago.

The building's owner, Leigh Burch, III, told 10News then that the decision was made because someone vandalized the mural with vulgar graffiti. He said simply pressure washing the building to clean it would have wiped out the mural.

The move upset many people in the arts community, and even prompted the city to look at ways to preserve publicly funded murals.

Now, Burch has announced he will bring the mural back, with the help of the original artist, Walt Fieldsa.

“So I talked with Walt Fieldsa and we can not only restore it, but improve it. It had already faded but Walt will fix that, too,” said Burch. “It’s always my goal to be a good neighbor and community-oriented business, so I am happy we can get this done.”

Burch said he will completely fund the project to restore the mural, with hopes to make it better than ever.

“I am already experimenting with new products I can use to remove the paint,” said Fieldsa. “In addition, I will basically re-do the entire mural with a much better paint, one that will fade less and hold up to weather far better. In the end, the mural will be much better than it was before.”

Fieldsa expects to start the work in as early as April and be finished by early summer.

