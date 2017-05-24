Knoxville's Urban Wilderness receives grants for improvements

Knoxville's Urban Wilderness trail map at Forks of the River Wildlife Management Area. (Photo: Jim Matheny, WBIR)

SOUTH KNOXVILLE - Knoxville's Urban Wilderness is planning improvements after receiving a few hefty grants.

Outdoor Retailer Recreational Equipment, Inc., better known as REI, gave the Legacy Parks Foundation $10,000 dollars. Legacy Parks championed and helps preserve the 1,000 forested acres of urban wilderness along the city's south waterfront.

REI also awarded the Appalachian Mountain Bike Club $6,000 to continue improving and preserving 50 miles of hiking and biking trails in the wilderness area.

The two groups said they plan to combine their grants to install water fountains and a bike tune-up station within the urban wilderness. Legacy Parks said the additions will make trails even more accessible for locals and tourists alike.

