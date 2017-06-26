KOPA Roasted Cabbage

(Photo: Franklin, Rebecca)

Ingredients:

1 head of Red Cabbage

1 large bulb of Kohlrabi

1/2 C Smoked Vinegar

1 T Maple Syrup

1 t pepper (ground)

1 t juniper (ground)

1 t coriander (ground)

1 t chili/lime seasoning

1 t salt

1 minced shallot (about 2T)

Directions:

Season cabbage whole with olive oil, salt, and pepper. Roasted in Charcoal Grill or Ceramic Cooker at 600 degrees for 20. Remove from Grill and let rest for 15 min (This allows the cabbage to steam from the inside. For the Kohlrabi peel/remove the skin and cut into small squares approximately 1/4 inch in size. For the Sauce combine all ingredients (better is prepped the day before) in small container until maple syrup is incorporated. To Finish:Toss the Kohlrabi with the sauce (Smoked Mignonette) and let marinated for a few minutes. Cut roasted cabbage into quarters or half inched slices. Garnish with Sunflower sprouts or fresh herbs.

Presented by: The Plaid Apron

Date: 6/26/17

