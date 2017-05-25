Irises, the Tennessee state flower, were presented to family members of veterans honored during the annual Memorial Day ceremony on Thursday at the Capitol. (Photo: Jake Lowary/USA TODAY NETWORK - Tennessee) (Photo: Custom)

NASHVILLE - Gov. Bill Haslam honored five veterans during his annual Memorial Day tribute, including an Oneida soldier who was killed during the Korean War.

Sgt. Bailey Keeton was finally laid to rest last year, along with two other veterans honored Thursday. The other two died more recently, Sgt. Kevin Balduf, who was shot by an Afghan Police Officer in May 2011 and Sgt. Jeremy Tomlin, who died last month in a helicopter crash on a golf course in Maryland during a training exercise.

Haslam said many people associate Memorial Day with "picnics, going to the lake and going to the mountains" but the purpose is much more solemn.

"The purpose is to remind us ... the day is specifically set aside for those who gave their lives in service to the country," he said.

Balduf's parents, Virginia Newsom and Clifford Balduf, were also given the Gold Star Family Proclamation.

Tomlin's death was by far the most recent, and lawmakers scurried near the end of the legislative session to pass bills to place his name on roads and bridges in his hometown of Shelbyville. He was from Chapel Hill

Overbey, who was from Elizabethton, is the oldest death, and was 25 when he died of malnutrition in a Japanese prison camp during World War II and was buried in a mass grave.

Cowan, of White House, and Keeton, of Oneida, both died during the Korean War.





Keeton is believed to have been killed around Dec. 2, 1950 near the Chosin Resevoir, but his remains were not recovered until 2004, and was later identified using DNA testing. The community gathered last June to honor Keeton for his service and to lay him to rest.

Cowan was 19 when he went missing near Hoengsong in May 1951. Fellow soldiers said he died as a prisoner of war, and his remains were returned to Hawaii in 1954, but not identified until last year.

Balduf was one of two Marines who died in 2011 after being shot by rogue Afghan police officers in Helmand Province.

Balduf is buried in Arlington National Cemetery.

