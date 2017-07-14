KPD: 2 adults overdose with children inside car in N. Knoxville

KPD says two adults overdosed with children in the car.

KNOXVILLE, TENN. - Knoxville Police said two young children were found in a car with two adults who had overdosed Friday night.

Officers said they responded to a call for a sick female inside a car at the Pilot Flying J Travel Center off Tazewell Pike in North Knoxville around 10 p.m.

Knoxville Police said the woman was barely conscious from an overdose.

Once on scene, they found a second adult who had also overdosed.

They also found two children around the ages of two and four in the backseat of the car.

Paramedics administered Narcan to both adults. Officials expect both of the adults to live.

The Department of Child Services was called to take care of the children.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

