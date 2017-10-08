WBIR
KPD: 3 lanes of I-40 west blocked after 'serious injury crash'

WBIR 7:05 PM. EDT October 08, 2017

KNOXVILLE - Three lanes of traffic on I-40 westbound near Papermill Drive have been closed while Knoxville Police officers investigate a crash. 

KPD tweeted they were on scene of a 'serious injury crash' at around 6:48 p.m. Sunday. 

Expect delays and use extreme caution.

Serious injury crash being investigated on I-40W near Papermill. Left 3 lanes are blocked. Expect delays and use extreme caution. pic.twitter.com/A5KG8b2HdR

This is a developing story. 10News will update this article as more information becomes available.

