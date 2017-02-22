KPD and Austin East team up for 'Straight Talk' event

Austin East High School and the Knoxville Police Department hosted an open discussion Wednesday night on the topic of relations between police and the community.

The event was called "Straight Talk: A Man to Man Conversation." Along with the discussion, those who attended were able to switch roles with officers.

KPD brought their police cruisers to the school where they allowed members of the community to play the role of the officer. These citizens learned about the everyday life of an officer – including routine traffic stops and suspicious activity calls.

Officers walked them through the process of what they should do in each situation.

KPD Chief David Rausch said this event is the beginning of what he hopes to be a healing in Knoxville.

“I think we’ve got to continue to build these relationships so that those incidents that have happened around the country don’t happen in Knoxville," he said.

Rausch said the school has already invited KPD back to their school to take part in activities with the fine arts program. That event is a combined music and dance performance by AE students and KPD officers planned for March 8.

Rausch said the department is open to holding these kinds of discussions at other schools in the future.

