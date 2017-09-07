KPD creates Snapchat to reach millennials

KPD is now on Snapchat. (Photo: WBIR)

KNOXVILLE - The Knoxville Police Department is bringing it's message to the millennial masses and having some fun along the way.

KPD announced it will now be using Snapchat.

It recently tweeted saying 60 percent of smartphone users between the ages of 13 and 34 use the popular app. According to the department, that's an age group they need to reach, but have a hard time doing so.

The hope is that by taking their message to where the millennials are, they'll be able to reach the whole community.

If you want to follow KPD on SnapChat, you can find them at Knoxville_PD or by scanning their Snapcode.

© 2017 WBIR.COM