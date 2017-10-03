KPD hosts 34th National Night Out tonight

The Knoxville Police Department is partnering with neighborhoods tonight to participate in the 34th National Night Out.

The annual event is a community-building campaign that brings neighbors and law enforcement closer together through neighborhood events like cookouts and block parties.

Across Knoxville, there are plenty of events happening around different neighborhoods, including ice cream socials, chili contests and potlucks. For a full list of events, click this link.

If you need more information on your neighborhood's activities or are interested in starting a new neighborhood watch group, KPD said to contact officer John Morgan at jmorgan@knoxvilletn.org or (865) 215-1519.

