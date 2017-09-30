KPD investigating report of shooting in northwest Knoxville

Knoxville police officers are investigating a report of a shooting in northwest Knoxville.
The call came in Saturday evening, according to Knoxville police.
Many people on social media have said there is a heavy police presence in and around the intersection of Cadbury and McKamey.
It is unknown at this time if there was anyone injured in the shooting.
We have a crew on the scene. We'll continue to bring you updates on this story as it develops.
