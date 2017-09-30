WBIR
Close

KPD investigating report of shooting in northwest Knoxville

WBIR 8:52 PM. EDT September 30, 2017

Knoxville police officers are investigating a report of a shooting in northwest Knoxville.

The call came in Saturday evening, according to Knoxville police.

Many people on social media have said there is a heavy police presence in and around the intersection of Cadbury and McKamey. 

It is unknown at this time if there was anyone injured in the shooting. 

We have a crew on the scene. We'll continue to bring you updates on this story as it develops. 

© 2017 WBIR.COM


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories