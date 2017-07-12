KPD investigates deadly motorcycle crash

Generic ambulance photo (Photo: Getty Images)

KNOXVILLE - The Knoxville Police Department said a man died Wednesday morning after he crashed his motorcycle.

Police said the man was driving a 1972 Honda CB3 motorcycle on Kingston Pike at Lyons View Pike around 12:40 a.m. when he hit a curb and crashed.

First responders pronounced 21-year-old Halden Louis Gunning of Rockford dead at the scene. The man was wearing a helmet, but investigators think he was speeding at the time of the crash.

