KPD investigating double shooting

KNOXVILLE - The Knoxville Police Department began to investigate a double shooting on Thursday night.

Two gunshot wound victims came into the North Knoxville Medical Center emergency room around 10:51 p.m. Thursday. Both victims are expected to be okay.

One woman had a gunshot wound to the chest, and authorities took her to the University of Tennessee Medical Center for treatment.

A man had a minor injury to the right side of his head. He received treatment and was released.

Authorities found a crime scene on Murray Drive off Clinton Highway.

The investigation is ongoing.

