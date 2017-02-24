KPD investigating double shooting

WBIR
Staff , WBIR 6:08 AM. EST February 24, 2017

KNOXVILLE - The Knoxville Police Department began to investigate a double shooting on Thursday night.

Two gunshot wound victims came into the North Knoxville Medical Center emergency room around 10:51 p.m. Thursday. Both victims are expected to be okay.

One woman had a gunshot wound to the chest, and authorities took her to the University of Tennessee Medical Center for treatment.

A man had a minor injury to the right side of his head. He received treatment and was released.

Authorities found a crime scene on Murray Drive off Clinton Highway.

The investigation is ongoing.

