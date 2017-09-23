KPD Investigating Early Morning Shooting, Victim in Serious Condition

Getty Images/iStockphoto

KNOXVILLE - The Knoxville Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting that left one person in serious condition.

It happened around 2:55 a.m. Saturday morning outside Club Levels on Martin Luther King Blvd.

Authorities say the victim was leaving Club Levels and was crossing the street when several shots rang out. Police say the victim was hit once in the stomach and was transported to UT Medical Center.

The name of the victim is not being released at this time.

If you or anyone you know has any information, please call KPD's Crime and Drug Hotline at 215-7212.

We will continue to keep you updated on air and online.

