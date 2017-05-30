KPD: Man killed in assault near First Creek Park

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

Knoxville police are investigating the death of a man near First Creek Park in North Knoxville Tuesday night.

KPD said officers were called to the area of First Creek Park, 1240 Cottage Place, around 9:50 p.m. for reports of a man screaming.

Knoxville Fire Department officials also responded, and found a man who was unresponsive.

Officials said the man had been assaulted and was pronounced dead.

His name has not been released.

Investigators and forensic technicians have been examining the scene, and are investigating.

Anyone with information about this deadly assault is asked to call the Knoxville Police Department's crime information line at 865-215-7212. Callers can be anonymous.

