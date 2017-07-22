KPD: Mother dead, 3 children hospitalized after wreck

KPD received a call about a flipped vehicle with passengers trapped. (Photo: Ackerson, Leslie)

KNOXVILLE - A mother is dead after an early morning wreck.

KPD responded to a flipped vehicle on Western and Mynderse. The vehicle was on its side with passengers trapped inside. Emergency crews were able to rescue three children from the vehicle. All three were sent to Children’s Hospital for minor injuries. The mother was trapped inside and died on scene. Next of kin has been located.



