KPD mourns death of retired K-9 officer

Kilo, a retired KPD K-9 officer died Friday, July 7, 2017. Photo courtesy Knoxville Police Department. (Photo: Erickson, Melissa)

The Knoxville Police Department is mourning the death of Kilo, a retired K-9 officer.

Kilo died Friday due to complications from a cyst in his stomach, according to KPD.

Kilo served with KPD from 2010 to 2016, when he retired.

He was partnered with Officer Jimmy Wilson for one year and Officer Todd Childress for five years.

After he retired, KPD said Kilo was adopted by Officer Garrett Fontanez.

Several officers gathered Friday night to say goodbye to Kilo and take one final group picture with their fellow officer.

"Kilo really enjoyed seeing all the uniforms like he did when he was on the job," KPD said in a Facebook post.

