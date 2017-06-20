KPD officer cleared after holding NC woman at gunpoint while off duty

NC woman blogs about incident involving KPD off-duty officer

KNOXVILLE - An Internal Affairs investigation has cleared a Knoxville Officer after a North Carolina woman's complaint about his actions while off duty.

Blogger Tonya Jameson, of Charlotte, wrote on Sip and Play, an events blog, that she arranged transportation over from North Carolina on May 3 to Jefferson City to pick up an Isuzu SUV that she'd bought.

Jameson, who is black, said she was outside the seller's house, kneeling over putting on a North Carolina license plate, when she was confronted by a man who identified himself as an off-duty officer. He had drawn a gun on her, according to her blog.

"I turned slowly with my hands up. I explained that I bought the car the previous week. He didn’t lower his gun. He’s the seller’s son-in-law, also a Knoxville cop, and lives across the street," she wrote.

On Tuesday, June 20, Internal Affairs determined the incident did occur. They also exonerated Officer Matthew Janish, saying his actions were “lawful and proper”.

Chief Rausch personally delivered the results of the investigation to Tonya Jameson in North Carolina and was able to listen to any questions or concerns Jameson had about the investigation.

Jameson wrote in her blog that she offered to show the bill of sale but the man ignored that. He called 911 to report a possible vehicle theft, and a Jefferson County deputy arrived, she wrote. The man put his gun away.

Efforts to reach the seller were unsuccessful but the deputy contacted the seller's daughter who confirmed the sale, according to Jameson. The deputy and off-duty officer ultimately let her go and left the scene.

Jameson wrote that she'd filed a complaint with KPD's Internal Affairs Unit. She also wrote she complained to Sheriff Bud McCoig.

DeBusk said Janish is assigned to the Patrol Division.

"Officer Janish has never been the subject of an administrative investigation or criminal investigation and has never received a counseling form or any other disciplinary action," according to a statement from DeBusk.

After the Internal Affairs investigation, Mayor Rogero commented on both sides of the situation and said Janish “acted within the bounds of his training and appropriate police work in investigating a situation that appeared suspicious to him” and described how Jameson must have felt “to be alone in an unfamiliar area, having done nothing wrong, and suddenly be confronted by a man with a gun. Ms. Jameson had a terrible experience and she was understandably upset by it.”

The Police Advisory and Review Committee (PARC) will also be reviewing the report.

