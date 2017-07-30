KNOXVILLE, TN - The Knoxville Police Department says one person is dead after a shooting early Sunday morning.

It happened in Knoxville, near the corner of Lilac Avenue and Fern Street.

Officers say they received a call around 2 a.m. saying someone had been shot. When they arrived on scene, they found a man dead from a gunshot wound.

The victim's name is not being released until his family has been notified.

We will continue to update you as we get more information.

