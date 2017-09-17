KPD: One dead, one injured after hit and run

Getty Images/iStockphoto

KNOXVILLE - The Knoxville Police Department is looking for the suspect in a fatal hit and run that left one man dead and one woman seriously injured.

It happened at 2:52 Sunday morning on the Gay Street Bridge in Downtown Knoxville.

Police say the man and woman were standing on the side of the road when they were hit by an SUV. The man died on scene and the woman was taken to the UT Medical Center with serious injuries.

Authorities say the suspect is a white woman in her 20s, driving a white Toyota SUV. They say the car has damage to the passenger side and has a missing side passenger mirror.

If you see this car or know any information about this incident -- please call KPD at (865) 215-7000.

We will continue to keep you updated on air and online as we get more information.

© 2017 WBIR.COM