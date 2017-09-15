KPD searching for possible drowning victim at Fort Dickerson Quarry

Photo: file

Rescue officials are searching for a possible drowning victim in Fort Dickerson Quarry.

Knoxville police say the man jumped from the side of the quarry Friday afternoon. Witnesses said he hit his head on a branch, went under the water, came back up above the water, but then went under the water and a never resurfaced.

KPD said the man is not from Knoxville, but was in town visiting friends.

The Knoxville Fire Department, Knoxville Rescue Squad and KPD were still searching for the man's body as of 9:15 p.m. Friday.

No further information has been released.

