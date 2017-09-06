KPD searching for suspect in laundromat burglary

KPD has asked for help identifying a suspect accused in a laundromat burglary. (Photo: WBIR)

KNOXVILLE - The Knoxville Police Department has asked for help identifying one of two suspects accused in a laundromat burglary that happened last week.

Officers responded to the Super Wash House on Central Street after reports of several items that were stolen. In addition to the burglary, KPD said the two suspects also unsuccessfully attempted to steal a vending machine.

One suspect has been identified, but police are still searching for the second.

The suspect is described as a 25 to 33-year-old white male with red hair and an "unshaven" beard.



KPD said if you have any information on the suspect, please contact the Knoxville Police Departments anonymous crime information line at (865) 215-7212.

