KPD seeks help locating missing man with dementia

Knoxville Police are asking for help locating 65-year-old Richard Gattis. (Photo: Knoxville Police Department)

The Knoxville Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing man with dementia.

Police say 65-year-old Richard E. Gattis was reported missing on Tuesday. According to his granddaughter, Gattis was last seen at his residence on Bellaire Avenue just after midnight on Sunday, police said.

Gattis is 5-feet, 11-inches tall, weighs 150 pounds and green eyes and grey hair.

Family members told police that Gattis has wandered off on a previous occasion, but returned on his own a couple days later.

Police and family members have checked all likely locations that Gattis frequently goes to, but have be unable to find him. Police say it is possible he may be staying with someone his family is not aware of. He does not own a cell phone or vehicle.

Anyone who has seen Gattis or knows where he may be is asked to contact the Knoxville Police Department's crime information line at 865-215-7212, or call 911.

