KPD seeks help to find missing woman

Nakisha “Kisha” Scott (Photo: Custom)

The Knoxville Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a missing woman.

Nakisha “Kisha” Scott was last seen between 6:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. on May 28 as she was walking toward her husband’s residence on Brookside Avenue.

The couple had been married for 10 months, though investigators say they had been separated for six of those months.





When she was last seen, Scott was believed to be wearing a white T-shirt and blue jeans.

If anyone has information, you are asked to call 911.

