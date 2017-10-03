KNOXVILLE - Knoxville Police Chief David Rausch and other officers will host 'Coffee with a Cop' event Wednesday, Oct. 4 at Fountain City Chick fil A.

The police realize that most interactions with members of the city are involved with emergency or stressful situations. They hope 'Coffee with a Cop' breaks down those barriers and helps bring the community together.

'Coffee with a Cop' is a national initiative supported by the United States Department of Justice, Office of Community Oriented Policing Services. These events are happening nationwide to help strengthen the relationships between city cops and their communities.

The program will offer an opportunity to meet local officers and discuss community issues. The informal event will begin at 7 a.m. at the Fountain City Chick fil A at 5100 N. Broadway and go for about two hours.

