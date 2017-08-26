KPD Towing Cars in Fort Sanders, Road Closures Ahead of Demonstrations

All proposed roads in the area of the rally are now closed. (Photo: Knoxville Police TN/Twitter)

KNOXVILLE - The Knoxville Police Department will close 17th street on Saturday morning starting at 6 a.m. ahead of planned demonstrations.

MORE: Protests planned near Fort Sanders monument on Saturday

The closure will be from Cumberland Avenue to Highland Avenue. Side streets connecting in that stretch of 17th will also be blocked.

Temporary no-parking zones were posted along adjoining streets earlier in the week. However, dozens of cars in the Fort area were towed Saturday morning. The department tweeted out this video with an impound number.

Dozens of cars in the Fort are towed due to drivers failing to read the signs that were posted for several days prior. Impound: 865-215-6215 pic.twitter.com/cJ8ZofJVdn — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) August 26, 2017

If you live within the the street closures, you will be allowed to leave your home or apartment as needed.

Mayor Rogero has asked that all participants "on any side respect each other’s rights", and "respect the role of law enforcement in maintaining peace and discouraging aggressive behavior."

“Our officers will be there to maintain order and ensure that everybody is free to speak their piece,” Mayor Rogero said. “These are volatile times, and I strongly urge everyone to refrain from antagonism. We can have these discussions as a community without resorting to angry rhetoric or violence.”

According to a release from the city, guns and other weapons and masks or shields will not be allowed for people entering the designated demonstration areas near the Confederate soldier memorial.

© 2017 WBIR.COM