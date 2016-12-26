KPD: Two children removed from home after welfare check

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

Knoxville police officers removed two small children from a home on Sunday night after authorities discovered their caretaker was under the influence.

KPD found the two children with a caretaker under the influence of what is believed to be Xanax when officers conducted a welfare check on Arkansas Road around 8:47 p.m. Sunday.

Both children are younger than the age of 4.

Authorities arrested the mother of the children earlier Sunday on charges of vehicle theft.

KPD said the children had been staying in multiple residences and had no relatives in the immediate area.

Due to the condition of the caretaker, the officers removed the children and provided them with food, played games and let them watch a movie while they waited for the Department of Children's Services to respond to the residence and take custody of the children.

The investigation is ongoing.

