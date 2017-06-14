KPD wives raise money for injured KY deputy being treated at UT

KPD wives raise money for injured KY deputy (Photo: Custom)

KNOXVILLE - Knoxville Police Department Wives have raised about $300 for the family of an injured Kentucky deputy being treated at the UT Trauma Center for emergency surgery.

Knox County, Kentucky deputy Keith Liford was serving an arrest warrant on June 12 with deputy Claude Hudson when they were both injured by gunfire.

According to KPD, Hudson was treated and released but Liford was flown by life flight to UT. Liford is expected to make a full recovery.

The KPD Wives group raised money to help Deputy Liford's family with their travel fees. They also put together a gift basket to show their support for the injured deputy and his family during this difficult time.

"Our family of blue crosses all boundaries and state lines when an officer and their family is in need," the Facebook post said.

The KPD Wives group has approximately 149 members and consists of Wives of active KPD Officers.

© 2017 WBIR.COM