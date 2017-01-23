WBIR
Kroger hiring 600 employees in region, 10,000 nationwide

Staff , WBIR 12:26 PM. EST January 23, 2017

The Kroger Co. announced Monday it is looking to fill about 10,000 new positions in its supermarkets nationwide.

In Knoxville, Kroger is looking to hire about 95 employees a company spokesperson said.

Kroger will fill about 600 jobs in Middle and East Tennessee, southern Kentucky and north Alabama. About 30 percent of those 600 jobs are full time. The other 70 percent of the jobs are part time.

The growth builds on a 12,000-employee increase in 2016. Kroger and its subsidiaries now employ more than 443,000 associates.

