Kroger's 'Can Hunger' campaign donates thousands to feed community

1-19-2017: Kroger presents a check to Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee

Kroger donated nearly $46,000 to Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee to help feed the community.

The grocery chain donated $23,589 worth of non-perishable food items that it received from customers though its "Can Hunger" campaign.

“The donations from the ‘Can Hunger’ campaign come at a crucial time for our food bank," Second Harvest director Elaine Streno said. "The warehouse shelves are empty following the holiday season, and this $23,589 donation of food helps us to restock for the weeks ahead. We appreciate Kroger and our community for their support and participation during the campaign.”

On top of the food donation, the Kroger also presented a check to the Food Bank for $22,000 from its 'Bringing Hope to the Table' initiative. The campaign focuses on providing fresh and nutritious food options to families in need.

Second Harvest Food Bank is a member of Feeding America, and has worked toward eliminating hunger since 1982. In 2015, the organization provided 18 million meals in 18 counties of East Tennessee.

