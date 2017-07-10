KUB installs 50k Smart Utility meters

KUB Smart Meters (Photo: WBIR)

KNOXVILLE - If you're a KUB customer, you may notice a new device on your water meters.



It's part of the process to modernize the meter monitoring process in Knoxville. So far, KUB has installed about 50 thousand of those monitors.

The monitors will allow the city to monitor usage without going door to door. The information will be stored online and can help customers manage their spending.

The portal gives customers hourly usage information so they can better manage their utility costs.

RELATED: KUB addresses Smart Meter concerns

You'll also be able to set alerts so you can be notified if you hit a certain usage point. Customers will gain access to that portal 1 to 2 months after their smart meter is installed.

© 2017 WBIR.COM