KUB, utilities preparing for increased demands

The KUB Systems Operations Center in Knoxville was busy monitoring the incoming winter weather Thursday. (Photo: WBIR)

With colder temperatures comes a higher demand for electricity, and TVA and local utility companies are working to make sure there's enough to go around.

At TVA's System Operations Center in Chattanooga, experts having been eyeing this upcoming winter weather since the middle of last week.

Patrick Walshe is manager of resource operations and analysis there and said, "we're looking out through the next 10 to 15 days to make sure that we have enough power to meet the demand ... We're going to make sure we have adequate resources to make sure your lights stay on."

He said is team is also checking with staff meteorologists about plummeting temperatures to determine "whether or not we need to make preparations to be safe outside in the cold weather for all of our workers that are outside."

TVA generates electricity through multiple ways - nuclear, coal, gas and hydro - and then supplies local utilities, including KUB, with power to pass along to their customers.

Roy Breeden manages KUB's Systems Operations Center in Knoxville.

There, experts monitor not only the electric grid, supplying power to its customers, but also the weather.

"We are not as much worried about the snow accumulation, because it's minute," Breeden said. "We're more concerned with the frigid temperatures that's going to be 4, 5 days, you know, 5 to 15 degrees lows."

In addition to electricity, KUB supplies three other products: gas, water and wastewater, all of which can be impacted by cold temperatures.

"It affects not only the electric in putting a higher demand on the electric, but is also puts a higher demand on the gas, and it also opens up and makes available for water main breaks," he said. "The water main breaks crews have to respond to in those cold, frigid temperatures."

He encourages customers to keep their water dripping to prevent frozen pipes.

