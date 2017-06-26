Kuumba Festival celebrates heritage, honors arts leader

KNOXVILLE - Since 1989, the Kuumba Festival has celebrated African and African American arts and culture in Knoxville.

This year was the first year of the festival without Nkechi Ajanaku. The champion of the festival and other arts in Knoxville died June 1.

"This community depends on something for the children to do that's creative, that's artful, that's meaningful, and she provided that," Ajanaku's daughter Bolanile Ajanaku said. "She got the motor running on that and it's something that the community welcomes, so we're trying to continue that in her honor."

Before Sunday's popular Kuumba Watoto dance and Drum Village Extravaganza, festival attendees observed a moment of silence to remember Nkechi and one of her sons poured libation and offered a traditional chant and prayer.

Ajanaku's passion for the arts went hand in hand with her love of children.

"She wanted to protect any type of children's programs that helped get people off the street, that help children make sure they continue their education, to help children see that there are other options out there," Bolanile said.

Zakiyyah Modeste says Ajanaku served as a mother figure.

"I started working with her out of college and her mission and her principle that she was trying to provide to the community, I just bought in on it," Modeste said. "I call her paradigm shifter, my dream schemer. That's what I call her because she comes up with these ideas and they just grow."

Now Ajanaku's family and others in the African heritage and arts community like Modeste are moving forward with Nkechi's dreams.

Ajanaku had a list of 101 goals she wanted to accomplish. Some of those include her vision for expanding the Kuumba Festival, while others include transforming Morningside Park into a place that better serves Knoxville.

"We want support from everybody from every community," Bolanile said. "That's her initial goal is for Knoxville to be one community, not the East side, not West side, North side."

Several hundred people attended the festival on Sunday.

Bolanile and her brother David Coney say planning and seeing the success of the this year's Kuumba festival has helped them cope with losing their mother.

"This is what she would have wanted," Coney said. "Regardless of whatever the situation, her thought was 'the show must go on.'"

Bolanile says the community's presence is a one way to help support her mother's mission. Another is helping financially to sustain the Kuumba camps and arts.

