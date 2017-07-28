KY deputy fired, accused of filing false report about shooting

Frank Brown

MCCREARY COUNTY, KENTUCKY - A McCreary County Sheriff's deputy has been fired due to an investigation into a shooting last month.

Investigators say back on June 24, Deputy Frank Brown was conducting a traffic stop on a motorcycle when the driver opened fire, hitting Brown's bulletproof vest.

According to the sheriff's office multiple agencies responded to the area to search for the alleged shooter but have been unsuccessful in finding them or the motorcycle.

Deputy Brown has been arrested and charged with official misconduct, falsely reporting an incident and tampering with physical evidence.

The sheriff's office released a statement early Friday saying based on information and evidence collected since the shooting, Deputy Brown has been fired.

Brown also served as a volunteer firefighter and has been suspended from the Pink Knot VFD.

WLEX