KY health officials reporting possible rabies exposure in Harlan Co.

HARLAN COUNTY, KY. - Louisville health officials are looking for people who may have come into contact with bats that may have rabies.

WDRB-TV reports the Louisville Department of Public Health and Wellness wants to interview families who attended Camp Blanton in Harlan County earlier this month.

The health agency's director, Dr. Joann Schulte, says nearly 100 people were exposed to the bats.

The department wants to talk to them about their possible risk.

Schulte says some campers reported bats flying in their faces while they were sleeping in a cabin.

Officials say many people don't realize a bat has bitten them, and the rabies virus is almost always fatal if victims begin showing symptoms.

WCYB