Kentucky State Trooper crashes down embankment (Photo: Custom)

LAUREL COUNTY, KY. - A Kentucky state trooper is in critical condition after he ran off I-75 in Laurel County and crashed down an embankment.

Trooper Houston E. Lewis was on his way to training in Frankfort when he ran off the road around 7 a.m. His patrol car was not visible from the interstate, and KSP believes he was unconscious for a couple of hours. He was finally able to call for help by 9 a.m.

Lewis was trapped in the wreckage of his car when rescue crews arrived. He was airlifted to University of Kentucky Medical Center with serious injuries, but he was conscious and alert when he was transported.

The interstate was shut down for several hours during the rescue.

WLEX contributed to this report.

© 2017 WBIR.COM