Roane Co. volunteer firefighters team up for Labor Day water battles. (Photo: WBIR)

ROANE COUNTY - Firefighters enjoyed some friendly competition in the Labor Day water battles Monday.

The East Roane County Volunteer Fire Department teamed up members for several hose challenges.

Chief David Maupin said the water war serves as a training exercise and raises awareness for the need of volunteer firefighters.

"They're out to have some fun, to learn how to pump, how to use the hoses and just some camaraderie, some family time and brotherhood," Chief Maupin said.

He said the volunteer departments cover about 75 percent of the U.S., and they are always looking for new firefighters.

