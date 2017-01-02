Lane Kiffin's abrupt exit from Alabama opens doors for future of FAU football

Offensive coordinator Lane Kiffin of the Alabama Crimson Tide walks off the field after their 33-14 win over the Texas A&M Aggies at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Oct. 22, 2016. (Photo: Kevin C. Cox, Getty Images, 2016 Getty Images)

There’s a big shakeup in college football as Lane Kiffin parts ways with Alabama right before the national championship game against Clemson.

Kiffin was already heading to Florida Atlantic to take over as their head coach, but was staying on at Alabama through their college football playoff run.

He helped the Crimson Tide beat Washington in the Peach Bowl, but it’s all over now as Alabama head coach Nick Saban and Kiffin released a joint statement Monday saying they were mutually parting ways just days before facing No. 2 Clemson.

As any Tennessee fan knows - this isn't the first time Kiffin has left a job early or unexpectedly.

He spent less than a year on Rocky Top, leading the Vols to a 7-6 record in 2009 before abruptly departing for the University of Southern California.

The Trojans dumped Kiffin after the fifth game of the 2013 season.

Kiffin has been at Alabama since 2014.

That is until Monday when Saban released a statement saying “we recognized that it’s best for our players and for Lane, that we allow him to turn his full attention to his new head coaching role at FAU."

GoVols247.com senior writer Wes Rucker believes changing jobs may have affected how well Kiffin was preparing his current players.

"As soon as he accepted that job at FAU, I think that put one foot here and one foot there and that wasn't going to fly very well with Saban,” Rucker said.

Former Vol Jayson Swain says the Tide could still be successful even with this setback.

"The biggest game of the year you have a new voice - new guy telling you where to go and what to do, putting the game plan in place. It'll be impressive if they can pull that off against a Clemson defense that's really, really good right now," he said.

"I know all the Vol fans aren't very fond of him, but as far as X's and O's, my former teammates, guys I still talk to today, they respected him,” Swain said.

This move leaves Kiffin able to fully focus his efforts on the future of the FAU Owls.

Rucker believes the Owls will do well under Kiffin and get him back in the national spotlight.

"I think he'll be able to recruit well. I think he'll be able to get some guys who maybe academically or for other reasons weren't a fit for power five’s. I think he'll get them there, I think he'll win a couple years and I think he'll get a change to go somewhere bigger,” Rucker said.

Alabama faces Clemson in the National Championship game next Monday at 8 p.m. on ESPN.

